Sonu Nigam’s Romantic Song ‘Jaa Janam Jaa’ From Inn Galiyon Mein Released – WATCH

New Delhi: The makers of Inn Galiyon Mein have unveiled a beautiful new romantic ballad, Jaa Janam Jaa, sung by the legendary Sonu Nigam. Following the success of the film's trailer, which captivated audiences with its modern take on love in the age of social media, this soulful track promises to strike a deep emotional chord with listeners.

Blending qawwali elements with soothing melodies, Jaa Janam Jaa is composed by Amaal Mallik and penned by Punarvasu. After the energetic track Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai became a Holi anthem, this new song brings a serene yet passionate vibe, inspiring listeners to rediscover love in their relationships.

Directed by Avinash Das, Inn Galiyon Mein explores themes of love, societal dynamics, and the influence of social media in today’s world. With the refreshing on-screen pairing of Avantika and Vivaan Shah, alongside the talented Jaaved Jaaferi, the film promises to deliver a compelling and emotional journey.

Presented by Yadunath Films and produced by Vinod Yadav & Neeru Yadav, Inn Galiyon Mein is set to release in cinemas this Holi, March 14, 2025.