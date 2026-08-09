Sonu Nigam sings during surgery, shares video from operating theatre | WATCH

Mumbai: Acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam ended up giving an impromptu performance for his doctor and other medical staff while on the surgery table, powering through the pain.
Sonu Nigam dropped a video of himself from the operating theatre on Instagram, where he was seen singing Mohammed Rafi's popular track “Suhani raat dhal chuki, na jaane tum kab aoge” from the 1949 drama 'Dulari'.
"An impromptu performance for dear @drnileshsatbhai and his loving team during my surgery. Singing in the pain.. the Joy of Music! (Folded hands emoji) (sic)," the caption on the video read.
As the video reached social media, many netizens wished Sonu Nigam a speedy recovery.
While it is not clear why the singer underwent surgery, in June, the singer had shared a major health update on social media, saying that he had been battling a painful nerve-related condition.
He had shared that he had been undergoing treatment for the same and had undergone several MRI and CT scans. Sonu Nigam added that he had even been on medication for the last few days.
"My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines," he was heard saying in the video.
Showing a patch placed near his neck, Sonu Nigam had also revealed that due to the pinched nerve, his throat also feels heavy.
Sharing the challenges of the treatment he had been undergoing, Sonu Nigam claimed that physiotherapy has been a painful experience for him, adding that the recovery process has not been easy.
"Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy," he went on to add.
As the singer had uploaded the video on social media, many members of the fraternity expressed their concern, wishing him well.
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