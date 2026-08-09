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Sonu Nigam sings during surgery, shares video from operating theatre | WATCH

Sonu Nigam surprised his doctor and medical team with an impromptu performance from the operating theatre, singing Mohammed Rafi’s classic “Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki” while undergoing surgery.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Sonu Nigam sings during surgery, shares video from operating theatre | WATCH
Image Credit: @Sonu Nigam/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sonu Nigam sings during surgery, shares video from operating theatre | WATCH
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