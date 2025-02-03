Sonu Nigam Suffers Massive Spasm Pain While Performing On-Stage, Says 'Saraswati Ji Held My Hand'

Mumbai: Seems like all is not well with one of the most celebrated singers of the country, Sonu Nigam. The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' singer recently got a massive spasm in his back while performing live. However, overcoming his pain, he ended up giving a phenomenal performance, just like every time.

Sonu Nigam dropped an Instagram video, narrating his ordeal to his InstaFam. He was heard saying, "One of the most difficult days of my life, but very fulfilling. I was singing and moving, which triggered a spasm, but I managed it somehow. I never want to do less or give less than people expect from me. I am glad this shaped up fine."

The music maestro added, "But excruciating pain, excruciating, it was like a needle has been put in my spine, and if it moves even a little bit, it would enter the spine."

Sonu Nigam's post was captioned, "Sarasvati ji did hold my hand last night", with a folded hands emoji.

As soon as the post was up, worried netizens flooded the comment section with wishes for the singer's speedy recovery.

An Insta user shared, "How could Saraswati Maa not have the back of her favourite child? You personify, ‘When going gets tough, the tough get going’ @sonunigamofficial There are so many of us who pray for you, believe in you, and only and only send positive energy… there’s no stopping you, come what may!"

Another one penned, "Please take care. You are our precious gift by God!"

The third comment read, "I can’t even see you in pain.. must be so difficult for you! But look at you dancing! Oh my god.. you are a miracle...God is always blessing you dear kind soul sending lots of love & hugs. Please take care."

A cybercitizen wrote in the comment section, "Seeing you in so much pain makes me cry sir...I know you had a hard time doing the concert yesterday.. Take some rest sir & take care of yourself... Get well soon sir...Mata rani bless you always @sonunigamofficial bahut saraaaaa pyaar."