New Delhi: Sonu Sood has provided an update on the health of his wife, Sonali Sood, who was reportedly involved in a major car accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway. The incident had raised concerns among fans and the media, but Sonu has reassured everyone with a positive update about her condition.

Speaking to ANI, Sonu confirmed that Sonali is recovering well, and he expressed his relief, saying, "She's doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram."

Reportedly, Sonali is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur, although more details regarding the accident are awaited. The couple, known for maintaining a private life, has not disclosed the full details of the crash or the extent of Sonali's injuries.

Sonali Sood, a film producer, and MBA graduate from Nagpur University, has largely stayed out of the limelight. She married Sonu in 1996, and they have two sons, Ayaan and Ishant. Sonali, originally from Andhra Pradesh, has been known for her supportive role in Sonu’s career and family life, but she prefers to maintain a low profile in public.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood has been keeping busy with his career. He was last seen headlining the action-packed thriller Fateh, which also marked his directorial debut. The film, inspired by real-life cybercrime events during the COVID-19 pandemic, has garnered attention for its gripping storyline and Sonu's involvement in both acting and directing.

