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Sonu Sood mourns Lucknow fire victims, urges stronger safety measures

Actor Sonu Sood expressed grief over the Lucknow fire tragedy that claimed 15 lives and called for stricter safety measures to prevent such incidents.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 06:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
Sonu Sood mourns Lucknow fire victims, urges stronger safety measures
Image Credit: (Image: @sonu sood/Instagram)

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