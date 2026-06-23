Sonu Sood mourns Lucknow fire victims, urges stronger safety measures

Mumbai: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire incident in Lucknow that claimed the lives of at least 15 people. The actor urged authorities and society to implement stronger safety measures to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sood shared an emotional message mourning the loss of young lives and highlighting the dreams that were cut short by the tragedy.
"A classroom should nurture dreams, not become their final destination," he wrote. "Heartbroken by the Lucknow fire tragedy. So many young lives. So many dreams. Future officers, artists, leaders and changemakers whose journeys ended before they truly began."
He further extended his prayers to the affected families and those battling to recover from the incident, adding that society owes children safer spaces and stronger safety standards rather than mere condolences.
Sood's remarks came as authorities intensified action following the devastating blaze in Lucknow's Aliganj area.
Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said strict action was being taken against those responsible. He confirmed that four individuals had been arrested and several officials suspended in connection with the case.
"Four people have been arrested since last night, and a few officials were also suspended. Based on the SIT report, strict action will be taken in this matter; no person will be spared," Pathak said.
Congress MP Jebi Mather also expressed concern over the increasing number of fire-related tragedies across the country. She questioned the effectiveness of existing safety mechanisms and called for stronger accountability.
"It is very unfortunate. Such things happen time and again—we saw it in Delhi, and now in Lucknow. What is the mechanism in place to keep a check on such incidents? The government should look into what went wrong and take a serious call to ensure such things do not repeat in any place," she told ANI.
Meanwhile, Lucknow Police have sealed the building where the fire occurred in the Aliganj Police Station area. Public access to the premises has been restricted as forensic experts and fire department officials prepare to collect evidence from the site.
A significant police presence remains deployed around the building as investigations continue.
Authorities have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act against six accused individuals and others found responsible for the incident.
According to eyewitness accounts, panic spread rapidly through the building after the fire broke out. Several occupants reportedly attempted to escape through windows and alternative exits as flames engulfed parts of the structure.
One person is said to have sustained serious injuries after jumping from the building while trying to escape.
Officials have not yet determined the exact cause of the fire. Investigations remain ongoing as authorities work to establish the circumstances that led to the tragedy.
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