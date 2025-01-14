Mumbai: Sonu Sood, who has earned immense admiration for his philanthropic efforts and his recent film Fateh, recently shared an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote about the blockbuster film Dabangg. Speaking in an interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Sonu revealed that the iconic item song Munni Badnaam Hui was originally designed for his character but was eventually performed by Salman Khan.

Sonu Was Initially Offered Chulbul Pandey’s Role

Sonu shared that Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap initially approached him with the lead role of Chulbul Pandey. “Abhinav was a close friend of mine. He told me he was writing a cop story with a character named Chulbul Pandey and said we would do it together. I was very excited,” Sonu said.

However, things took a turn when Salman Khan expressed interest in the project. “When the script reached Arbaaz Khan, he told me that Salman wanted to do the film. Salman loved the name Chulbul Pandey. One day, Abhinav got a message from Salman confirming his interest in the role. The rest, as we know, is history.”

With Salman taking the lead role, Sonu was offered the antagonist’s part, Chhedi Singh. Initially, Sonu wasn’t interested in the character. “Abhinav asked me to play Chhedi Singh, but I turned it down because I didn’t find the character appealing. Even Arbaaz bhai tried to convince me, but I wasn’t sure.”

Sonu eventually agreed under two conditions: the character needed to be rewritten, and he wanted an item song for Chhedi Singh. “I told Abhinav, let’s rewrite the role over the next 2-3 days. If I find it convincing, I’ll do it. Also, I wanted an item number for my character.”

Salman Khan Takes Over the Munni Song

Sonu revealed how the famous Munni Badnaam Hui song slipped from his grasp. “Farah Khan was choreographing the song, and I was discussing steps with her. Then one day, Abhinav came to me with one good news and one bad news. The good news was about a scene for Chhedi Singh, and the bad news was that Salman wanted to perform Munni Badnaam Hui through a raid scene.”

Sonu admitted feeling disappointed. “I said, ‘It’s my song; how can he just take it?’ But it was Salman Khan, and it was decided. I told them it was wrong, but in the end, it all worked out for the best. People still remember the song, and it became iconic.”



Despite losing the song, Sonu Sood’s portrayal of Chhedi Singh turned out to be one of the most memorable aspects of Dabangg. The film catapulted him to greater fame, and his chemistry with Salman Khan was widely appreciated. Munni Badnaam Hui became a chartbuster and added to the film’s massive success.

Sonu concluded, “Looking back, I think everything happens for a reason. Even though the song was taken away, the role and the film made me what I am today.”