Sonu Sood Shares Video Supporting Mission To Free India’s Women From Breast Cancer

New Delhi: Pan-India actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is known for extending his helping hand to those in dire need. After COVID-19, he continued his mission to aid assistance to those in distress and this time through his Charity Foundation, he has taken on a mission to ensure India's women are freed from the deadly Breast Cancer disease. The actor shared a new video on his social media handle talking about the same.

In the Instagram video, Sonu Sood said, “Jab maine Sood Charity Foundation ki shuruaat ki, toh mera mission tha ki is desh ki mahilaon ko breast cancer se mukt karna hai. Bahut sari mahilaen jo is takleef se guzarti hain, kai baar hospital ja hi nahi paati ya bata hi nahi pati.” Recognising the silent suffering of countless women, especially in underserved regions, the foundation launched a nationwide initiative promising free breast cancer surgeries for women, no matter where they live.

He claimed, "Aaj, 500 se upar surgeries ho chuki hain, 500 se upar jaane bach chuki hain, aur 500 se zyada parivaaron ko ek naya jeevan mil chuka hai. Mujhe badi khushi hoti hai ki hamari team aur hamare saath jude logon ke karan hum naya jeevan de paaye."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sonu expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors involved in this initiative, whose expertise in surgeries and radiation treatment played a critical role in delivering care. He also thanked the countless individuals who identified cases, reached out for help, and ensured that women in need reached the foundation in time.

Adding more, he said, "Yeh sirf shuruaat hai,". He further said that anywhere in India, anyone who knows a woman battling breast cancer is urged to bring her forward and the foundation, he assures, will take full responsibility for her treatment, completely free of cost.