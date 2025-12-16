Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996682https://zeenews.india.com/people/sonu-sood-shares-video-supporting-mission-to-free-india-s-women-from-breast-cancer-2996682.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleSonu Sood Shares Video Supporting Mission To Free India’s Women From Breast Cancer
SONU SOOD

Sonu Sood Shares Video Supporting Mission To Free India’s Women From Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer Treatment: Sonu Sood expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors involved in this initiative, whose expertise in surgeries and radiation treatment played a critical role in delivering care.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sonu Sood Shares Video Supporting Mission To Free India’s Women From Breast Cancer

New Delhi: Pan-India actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is known for extending his helping hand to those in dire need. After COVID-19, he continued his mission to aid assistance to those in distress and this time through his Charity Foundation, he has taken on a mission to ensure India's women are freed from the deadly Breast Cancer disease. The actor shared a new video on his social media handle talking about the same. 

In the Instagram video, Sonu Sood said, “Jab maine Sood Charity Foundation ki shuruaat ki, toh mera mission tha ki is desh ki mahilaon ko breast cancer se mukt karna hai. Bahut sari mahilaen jo is takleef se guzarti hain, kai baar hospital ja hi nahi paati ya bata hi nahi pati.” Recognising the silent suffering of countless women, especially in underserved regions, the foundation launched a nationwide initiative promising free breast cancer surgeries for women, no matter where they live.

He claimed, "Aaj, 500 se upar surgeries ho chuki hain, 500 se upar  jaane bach chuki hain, aur 500 se zyada parivaaron ko ek naya jeevan mil chuka hai. Mujhe badi khushi hoti hai ki hamari team aur hamare saath jude logon ke karan hum naya jeevan de paaye." 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Sonu expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors involved in this initiative, whose expertise in surgeries and radiation treatment played a critical role in delivering care. He also thanked the countless individuals who identified cases, reached out for help, and ensured that women in need reached the foundation in time.

Adding more, he said, "Yeh sirf shuruaat hai,". He further said that anywhere in India, anyone who knows a woman battling breast cancer is urged to bring her forward and the foundation, he assures, will take full responsibility for her treatment,  completely free of cost. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Lionel Messi Kolkata chaos
Messi Kolkata Event Chaos: West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas Resigns
Viral video
Girl Groped Outside Jhansi Home; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Goes Viral
Rahul Gandhi
‘Deep Hatred’: Rahul Slams G RAM G Bill, Calls It Assault On Gandhian Ideals
Viral video
Decoding The '19-Minute' Clip Hype: Know The Full Form Of MMS
Technology news
Google Offers $8 Mn For India’s AI Centers For Health, And Education- Details
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 16.12.2025: First And Second Round Monday Draw
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 09-12-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT
Instagram viral video
Why Searching For A 40-Min Viral Video Is A Direct Path To Phishing, Jail Time
MNREGA
G RAM G Bill Vs MGNREGA: Key Difference And Why Cong Is Opposing It
Technology news
Google Pixel 10 Pro Gets Huge Discount On THIS Platform Under Rs 1,00,000