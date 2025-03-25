Sonali Sood, wife of Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, was reportedly involved in a major car accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway. The mishap, which occurred late on March 24, left her and her nephew injured, while her sister escaped with minor injuries.

According to Hindustan Times, Sonali was traveling with her sister and nephew, who was driving at the time of the accident. Following the crash, both Sonali and her nephew were rushed to Max Hospital in Nagpur, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Upon hearing the news, Sonu Sood immediately flew to Nagpur and has been by his wife's side since the accident. A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the incident, stating, "Yes, Sonali has met with an accident. Sonu is currently unavailable."

Hospital authorities have placed Sonali and her nephew under observation for 48-72 hours, ensuring they receive the necessary medical attention. No official statement has been released by Sonu Sood regarding the incident.

Sonali Sood, a film producer and MBA graduate from Nagpur University, has largely stayed away from the limelight. The couple, married since 1996, shares two sons, Ayaan and Ishant.

More updates are awaited as details regarding the accident emerge.