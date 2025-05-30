Sooraj Pancholi On Why Mom Zarina Wahab Did Not Divorce Aditya Pancholi Despite Affairs: ‘Sometimes Women Don’t Leave Because…’

New Delhi: Actor Sooraj Pancholi has opened up about his parents, Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi’s relationship, and why his mother did not divorce his father despite public rumours of multiple affairs.

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Sooraj said that while he is not in a position to comment on his parents’ “arrangement,” his mother is the one who holds the family together.

In the podcast, Sooraj said, “She holds the entire family together, and she has really been through a lot because of us. I have never, ever seen her break down. She has never complained about anything.”

He further added, “If she wanted to leave, she could have done it long back. She has been acting since the age of 16. She is almost 65 now. She is self-made. She has four homes of her own. She doesn’t come from money. If she wanted to leave, she could have done it long back. Sometimes, women don’t leave because they don’t have a backup… My father never stopped her from working.”

“He never questioned her about her work. If she had a route to go back to Hyderabad she has a home in Bandra as well. She has her mother’s home in Bandra. She has four sisters, one of them is in America. She has four brothers. She could have left at any time, but it’s her decision to stay. I am nobody to judge this. It’s an understanding between them, and I am in no position to comment on their arrangement,” he added.

Zarina and Aditya tied the knot in 1986. They are parents to actor Sooraj Pancholi and his sister, Sana Pancholi.

Back in the day, Aditya Pancholi grabbed headlines for his rumoured affairs with actor Pooja Bedi in the 1990s and later with Kangana Ranaut. Kangana has also publicly revealed that the actor used to physically abuse her.

On the work front, Sooraj was last seen in Kesari Veer, which hit theatres on May 23.