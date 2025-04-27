Sooraj Pancholi Transforms Into Rajput Warrior In Striking New Poster For Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming historical epic Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath have unveiled a powerful new poster featuring actor Sooraj Pancholi in the fierce role of Veer Hamirji Gohil — a lesser-known but legendary Rajput prince.

Clad in traditional warrior attire and wielding a sword with unwavering intensity, Sooraj’s transformation into the valiant protector of the Somnath temple has set social media abuzz. The new poster reveals a steely-eyed warrior prepared to lay down his life for honor and faith, amplifying anticipation for the film's release.

Bringing to life the untold story of Veer Hamirji Gohil, Sooraj Pancholi leads the period drama that traces the prince’s brave stand against invading forces threatening the sacred temple. The film promises an emotionally rich and physically demanding role for the actor, one that marks a significant departure from his previous on-screen personas.

Joining him in the ensemble cast are Bollywood stalwarts Suniel Shetty as the courageous Vegda Ji and Vivek Oberoi in a menacing turn as antagonist Zafar. The film also introduces Akanksha Sharma in her debut role, playing Pancholi’s love interest and bringing emotional nuance to the high-octane narrative.

Directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner, the film is set to hit theatres on May 16, 2025, through Panorama Studios’ worldwide distribution. Blending action, romance, and historical grandeur, Kesari Veer aims to spotlight unsung heroes and rekindle pride in India’s rich warrior legacy.