SOPHIE TURNER

Sophie Turner WARNS 'Harry Potter TV Series' Child Actors Of Social Media Affect: It's Going To Be...'

|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 01:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
Sophie Turner WARNS 'Harry Potter TV Series' Child Actors Of Social Media Affect: It's Going To Be...'(Image: IMDb)

Los Angeles: Sophie Turner has shared her concerns for the young actors of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Turner, who joined 'Game of Thrones' at 14, has voiced her thoughts about the child actors roped in for the roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

The actor spoke about the negative impact that social media had on her in the early days.

"I think social media was just really becoming a big thing after I started on Game of Thrones, so I got a couple of years of peace and quiet and then I had to adjust. It had such a profound impact on my mental health, like more than I could tell you. It almost destroyed me on numerous occasions," she said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Referring to the new cast of the Harry Potter series, Turner stated that they must remain away from social media.

"I look at the kids who are about to be in the new 'Harry Potter' and I just want to give them a hug and say, 'Look, it's going to be okay but don't go anywhere near social media," she said.

Highlighting the importance of having a "grounding" over the newfound fame, she suggested that the kids must be at home and spend more time with their friends and family.

HBO started its search for the 'Harry Potter' cast with the audition of 32,000 children with an open casting call. It has already finalised the lead actors along with the cast for other significant characters.

Among the newcomers are Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, who will be seen as the young Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ronald Weasley, respectively. The young cast also features Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy), Rory Wilmot (Neville Longbottom), Amos Kitson (Dudley Dursley), Alessia Leoni (Parvati Patil), and Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan), among others.

The shooting for the series has been begun and it is expected to debut in 2027.

