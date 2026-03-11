Sorab Bedi of Splitsvilla fame breaks his silence on 'cosy dance video' with Malaika Arora, says 'at one of the parties...'

New Delhi: Actor-model Sorab Bedi of Spiltsvilla fame has finally broken his silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora. After their cosy dance video broke the internet a few days back, netizens speculated whether they are dating.

Sorab Bedi on dating Malaika Arora

In an interview with Zoom, Sorab Bedi explained: "Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modelling days. I became friends with them and started going out for parties. At one of the parties, I met Malaika through my mentors. She is also a close friend of Delnaz and Vahbiz. Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us."

Who is Sorab Bedi?

Actor-model Sorab Bedi came to the limelight with MTV's reality show Splitsvilla X6, where he was popularly called the 'Rajma Chawal Boy'. Later, he got roles in shows like Chand Jalne Laga and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

For the uninitiated, Malaika was earlier dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. However, neither Malaika nor Arjun ever opened up much about their relationship. After being together for 6-7 years, at a Diwali event in 2024, Arjun confirmed that he was single, reportedly.

After her break-up with Arjun Kapoor, she has been linked to a 33-year-old businessman Harsh Mehta. He is reportedly a diamond merchant and managing director of Sancus Management. He first caught media attention after he was seen with Malaika at the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai sometime back.

Neither of them have reacted to their alleged link-up rumours as yet.