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  • /Soundarya Rajinikanth unveils 'Jailer 2' banner in Chennai, fans offer prayers in Madurai

Soundarya Rajinikanth unveils 'Jailer 2' banner in Chennai, fans offer prayers in Madurai

Rajinikanth's fans also created a Navaratri Kolu at Rajini Temple featuring over 230 iconic film characters.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
Soundarya Rajinikanth unveils 'Jailer 2' banner in Chennai, fans offer prayers in Madurai
Image Credit: File Photo/ANI

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Soundarya Rajinikanth unveils 'Jailer 2' banner in Chennai, fans offer prayers in Madurai
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