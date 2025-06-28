Sourav Ganguly Hosts Sara Ali Khan And Aditya Roy Kapur In Kolkata Ahead of Metro... In Dino Release

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly welcomed Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur to his Kolkata residence on Thursday during their promotional tour for the upcoming film Metro... In Dino. The actors were in the City of Joy to engage with fans and media ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 4, 2025.

The visit took a personal turn as Ganguly hosted the stars at his home, where they enjoyed a warm meal and shared candid moments. Photos from the gathering quickly surfaced online, showing the trio in high spirits.

Ganguly also viewed the trailer of Metro... In Dino, and extended his appreciation to director Anurag Basu for the film’s emotional depth and storytelling.

The film serves as the spiritual successor to Basu’s acclaimed 2007 ensemble drama Life in a… Metro and weaves together four interconnected love stories set against the backdrop of a bustling urban landscape.

The trailer, released earlier this month, has generated buzz across social media, with fans praising the onscreen chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan. The film also features a star-studded cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Metro... In Dino explores the lives of couples across different generations, young, middle-aged, and elderly—as they navigate love, heartbreak, and connection in a fast-paced metro city. It marks the final chapter in Anurag Basu’s hyperlinked storytelling trilogy, promising a more intense emotional journey and relatable urban tales.

As part of the Metro... In Dino promotional tour, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur brought their signature charm and chemistry to Bangalore, delighting fans with both food and fun. Sara kicked off the first leg of promotions with her trademark shayari, playfully drawing in Aditya and setting a lively tone.

In a behind-the-scenes reel shared by Sara on Instagram, the co-stars were seen indulging in some of the city’s culinary staples, from crispy dosas and juicy kebabs to hearty biryani. Their light-hearted banter, shared laughter, and clear camaraderie added a warm, relatable flavor to the campaign, making the promotional tour as enjoyable as it was engaging.

Watch:

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film is presented by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd.

Metro... In Dino is set to hit theatres nationwide on July 4, 2025.

(With ANI Inputs)