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  • /South actress Faria Abdullah breaks down after getting trolled over temple visit for Bonalu festival, reacts to 'Kaafir' remark

South actress Faria Abdullah breaks down after getting trolled over temple visit for Bonalu festival, reacts to 'Kaafir' remark

Faria Abdullah comes from an interfaith family, with both her parents having connections to different faiths.

Published: Aug 17, 2026, 12:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
South actress Faria Abdullah breaks down after getting trolled over temple visit for Bonalu festival, reacts to 'Kaafir' remark
Image Credit: Instagram/@Faria Abdullah

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South actress Faria Abdullah breaks down after getting trolled over temple visit for Bonalu festival, reacts to 'Kaafir' remark
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