South actress Rachita Ram 'shocked' after fan pulls her cheeks - Watch

New Delhi: We have often seen celebrities in a tight spot when fans cross their boundaries. In a similar incident, Kannada actress Rachita Ram faced an untoward moment when a fan got too close for comfort and pulled her cheeks while clicking a selfie.
The incident took place outside her Bengaluru home during her birthday celebrations. The actress briefly interacted with her fans on her 34th birthday and greeted all who waited outside her residence. She posed for the shutterbugs and gave selfies too. However, this one particular fan crossed the line and pulled her cheeks without seeking her permission and the visuals of it went viral on social media.
In the video, Rachita can be seen smiling and posing for photos with fans. Rachita looked visibly shocked when the incident occurred but soon regained her posture and interacted with other fans. Take a look below:
A shocking moment caught on camera as a fan unexpectedly pinches Kannada actress #RachitaRam’s cheek during her birthday celebrations in Bengaluru Happy Birthday @RachitaRamDQ https://t.co/fHiaUe0PLC— E=mc² (@Kabab_Lover_) October 3, 2026
Rachita Ram predominantly works in Kannada films and is considered to be one of the most popular and highest-paid Kannada actresses. Her highest-grossing release came with the Tamil film Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth (2025). Not many people know that she has a sister, Nithya Ram, who is also a television and film actress.
Rachita made her film debut with the 2013 film Bulbul, followed by Ranna (2015). She also starred in prominent releases including Chakravyuha (2016), Pushpaka Vimana (2017), Bharjari (2017), Ayogya (2018), Seetharama Kalyana (2019), Natasaarvabhowma (2019), Ayushman Bhava (2019), Monsoon Raaga (2022) and Kranti (2023).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.