Telugu Film Producer K P Choudhary Found Hanging At Goa Residence

Panaji: Telugu film producer K P Choudhary was found hanging in a rented house in a village in North Goa on Monday, police said.

The body of Choudhary (44), known for producing Rajinikanth-starrer "Kabali" in Telugu, was found in the rented premises in Siolim village, Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told reporters.

He said Anjuna police station's Siolim outpost received information about the death, and further probe is underway.

"Details will be shared at an appropriate time," the official said.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team had arrested Choudhary in connection with a drugs case in 2023.