Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2853088https://zeenews.india.com/people/south-film-producer-nk-chowdary-found-dead-at-goa-residence-suspicious-death-under-investigation-2853088.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SOUTH PRODUCER KP CHOWDARY

Telugu Film Producer K P Choudhary Found Hanging At Goa Residence

Telugu film producer K.P. Choudhary, known for producing Kabali in Telugu, was found hanging in a rented house in North Goa.

|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2025, 06:09 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telugu Film Producer K P Choudhary Found Hanging At Goa Residence (Image: x)

Panaji: Telugu film producer K P Choudhary was found hanging in a rented house in a village in North Goa on Monday, police said.

The body of Choudhary (44), known for producing Rajinikanth-starrer "Kabali" in Telugu, was found in the rented premises in Siolim village, Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told reporters.

He said Anjuna police station's Siolim outpost received information about the death, and further probe is underway.

"Details will be shared at an appropriate time," the official said.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team had arrested Choudhary in connection with a drugs case in 2023.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?