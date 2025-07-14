South Korean Actress Kang Seo Ha Passes Away At 31 After Alleged Battle With Stomach Cancer: Reports

South Korean actress Kang Seo Ha, beloved for her role in First Love Again, has died at 31 after reportedly battling stomach cancer, leaving fans and family mourning her loss.

New Delhi: South Korean actress Kang Seo Ha, best known for her role in the popular K-drama First Love Again, has passed away at the age of 31, allegedly following a prolonged battle with stomach cancer, according to multiple media reports.

The news was confirmed on July 14 by a relative through an emotional social media tribute, expressing deep sorrow over her passing and remembering Seo Ha’s selflessness even in her final months.

"I still can’t believe it, unnie...Even while enduring such immense pain yourself, you were always worried about those around you, worried about me...,” the heartfelt post read. “You went through so, so much, unnie. Please, now be truly happy, without any pain, wherever you are!”

The tribute also reflected on cherished memories and Seo Ha’s quiet strength during her illness, saying, “Even while relying on painkillers, you said it was a relief, you said you were ‘thankful’ and I felt so ashamed hearing that...”

"And next time, please come back as my younger sister, okay? I promise I’ll take such good care of you. Don’t worry about anything — crybaby auntie, uncle, and Wook will all be taken care of!! Please live a peaceful life now with our grandpas, in the house by the sea that you always wished for. Be happy — truly happy. I love you so, so, so much, Kang Ye-won. Thank you for becoming part of our family, for being my sister... I miss you already...I love you," the post concluded.

Kang Seo Ha began her entertainment career in 2012, appearing in the music video for Brave Guys’ song Getting Farther Away. She went on to feature in a range of well-known Korean dramas, including Schoolgirl Detectives, Assembly, Heart Surgeons, The Flower in Prison, and the fan-favourite First Love Again, where she gained widespread recognition.

At the time of her passing, Seo Ha had completed work on the upcoming film Mangnaein, which will mark her final screen appearance.

Known for her warmth, resilience, and quiet charisma on and off screen, Kang Seo Ha’s death has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a young talent gone far too soon.