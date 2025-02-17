Advertisement
KIM SAE-RON

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead At Her Seoul Apartment

The 24-year-old  Kim Sae-ron became one of the youngest performers to be invited to Cannes for her role in 'A Brand New Life'.

|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 02:29 PM IST|Source: ANI
South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead At Her Seoul Apartment

Washington: South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, known for her roles in 'A Brand New Life', 'The Man From Nowhere' has passed away. She was 24.

Kim was found dead in her home in Seoul on Sunday by a friend who had plans to meet with her, informed the police, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the police said there were no signs of foul play yet, they were investigating the circumstances of her death, as per the outlet.

Born in 2000 in Seoul, Kim started her career as a child actor. According to reports, she became one of the youngest performers to be invited to Cannes for her role in 'A Brand New Life'.

She also starred in 'The Man From Nowhere' and the 2012 film 'The Neighbor'.

Her other credits include the films A Girl at My Door (2014), Snowy Road (2015) and The Villagers (2018) and the TV series Mirror of the Witch (2016) and Bloodhounds (2023). She won awards for her roles in A Brand New Life, The Man From Nowhere, A Girl At My Door, Snowy Road and Mirror of the Witch, as per the outlet.

In 2022, she crashed her car into a guardrail and a transformer and was found guilty of driving under the influence. The incident cut off electricity to 57 stores in the area for nearly three hours, Yonhap reported. She was later sentenced to a fine of 20 million won, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

