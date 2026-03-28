South Korean star Lee Sang-Bo found dead at 44 in his Pyeongtaek residence: reports

South Korean actor Lee Sang-Bo was found dead at his residence in Pyeongtaek on Thursday. He was 44. The actor’s body was discovered by a family member around 12:40 pm KST, according to local authorities.

No Signs of Foul Play, Investigation Underway

Police officials in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, confirmed that there were no immediate signs of foul play. However, an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for 10:30 am on March 29 at Jungang Funeral Home, Room 3, in Pyeongtaek.

Agency Requests Privacy for Family

According to Gulf News, Lee’s agency, Korea Management Group (KMG), confirmed the news in an official statement.

“Hello, this is KMG. We regret to inform you of the passing of our actor Lee Sang Bo. At the request of his family, we are unable to disclose the cause of death. His wake is being held at Room 3 of the Pyeongtaek Central Funeral Home.”

The statement further added:

“For the privacy and protection of his family, we kindly ask that the media and public refrain from coverage and visits, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Thank you.”

Also Read | Nicholas Brendon, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star, passes away at 54

2022 Case Resurfaces in Public Memory

The actor’s death has also brought renewed attention to a 2022 controversy when he was investigated over alleged drug use after being seen behaving unsteadily in public.

He was briefly detained at the time, but authorities later confirmed that no illegal substances were found in his system. Tests conducted by the National Forensic Service cleared him of all allegations.

It was later revealed that his condition was due to prescribed medication, including antidepressants and tranquillisers, which he had been taking following a personal loss. The case was subsequently closed.

Career and Notable Works

Born in 1981, Lee Sang-Bo began his acting career with the 2006 drama Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo. He went on to feature in several popular projects, including Private Lives, Miss Monte-Cristo, and The Elegant Empire.

His lead role in Miss Monte-Cristo (2021) marked a turning point in his career, earning him wider recognition. He later returned with The Elegant Empire in 2023, seen as part of his efforts to rebuild his career following the controversy.

In 2025, he signed an exclusive contract with Korea Management Group, continuing his journey in the entertainment industry