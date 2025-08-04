Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2941391https://zeenews.india.com/people/south-korean-star-song-young-kyu-found-dead-months-after-dui-scandal-2941391.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SONG YOUNG KYU

South Korean Star Song Young Kyu Found Dead Months After DUI Scandal

Veteran Korean actor Song Young-Kyu, best known for his role in Extreme Job, has died at age 55 after being found unresponsive in a parked car in Yongin.

|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 05:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

South Korean Star Song Young Kyu Found Dead Months After DUI Scandal(Image: X)

Seoul: Korean star Song Young-Kyu, best known for his role in 'Extreme Job', has passed away. He was 55.

As per Variety, Song Young-Kyu breathed his last on Monday. Local authorities informed that the actor was found unresponsive inside a parked car in Cheoin-gu, Yongin, south of Seoul, around 8 a.m. local time.

An acquaintance discovered his body.

It was 1994 when Song made his stage debut with the children's musical "Wizard Mureul" and built a steady three-decade career across theater, film and television.

He was best known for supporting roles in projects including "Trick," "Stove League," "Baseball Girk" and "Hyena."

His appearance in "Extreme Job" -- one of the highest-grossing films in Korean cinema - cemented his status as a reliable character actor with a knack for dry humor and gritty realism.

In June this year, Song was involved in a DUI incident in Yongin, reportedly driving five kilometers with a blood alcohol concentration high enough for license revocation under South Korean law. He was referred to prosecution without detention. In the aftermath, Song stepped down from the stage production of "Shakespeare in Love" and was removed or minimized in two dramas airing at the time - ENA's "The Defects" and SBS's "The Winning Try," as per Variety.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK