हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pooja Hegde

South sensation Pooja Hegde sets internet on fire with her quarantine mirror selfies flaunting toned abs!

South sensation and former beauty queen Pooja Hegde has set the internet on fire with her mind-blowing mirror selfies, flaunting her toned washboard abs. She took to Instagram and shared a few clicks which have already been liked by as many as 884, 263 users so far. 

South sensation Pooja Hegde sets internet on fire with her quarantine mirror selfies flaunting toned abs!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South sensation and former beauty queen Pooja Hegde has set the internet on fire with her mind-blowing mirror selfies, flaunting her toned washboard abs. She took to Instagram and shared a few clicks which have already been liked by as many as 884, 263 users so far. 

Pooja Hegde wrote in the caption: A 1..a 2....a 123 gooo... #strikeapose #quarantinemademedoit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A 1..a 2....a 123 gooo... #strikeapose #quarantinemademedoit

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Amid the nationwide lockdown called out by the government to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak is making celebs thoughtful and creative at the same time. Locked inside the house, practising social distancing is the norm of the day. 

Our celebs are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything. 

On the work front, Pooja will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' which will be directed by Farhad Samji. The story will be written by Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also bankrolling the project.

The film has already clocked Eid 2021 for the release.

 

Tags:
Pooja Hegdepooja hegde picsSouth actressQuarantineViral Pics
Next
Story

Khubsoorat actor and Pearl Padamsee's son Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 65
Corona Meter
  • 12380Confirmed
  • 1489Discharged
  • 414Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M8S

Coronavirus: Health Ministry identifies 170 districts as hotspots, puts them in red zone