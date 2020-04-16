South sensation Pooja Hegde sets internet on fire with her quarantine mirror selfies flaunting toned abs!

New Delhi: South sensation and former beauty queen Pooja Hegde has set the internet on fire with her mind-blowing mirror selfies, flaunting her toned washboard abs. She took to Instagram and shared a few clicks which have already been liked by as many as 884, 263 users so far.

Pooja Hegde wrote in the caption: A 1..a 2....a 123 gooo... #strikeapose #quarantinemademedoit

Amid the nationwide lockdown called out by the government to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak is making celebs thoughtful and creative at the same time. Locked inside the house, practising social distancing is the norm of the day.

Our celebs are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything.

On the work front, Pooja will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' which will be directed by Farhad Samji. The story will be written by Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also bankrolling the project.

The film has already clocked Eid 2021 for the release.