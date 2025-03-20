South Star Ravi Prakash Visits Ambaji Mandir In Mount Abu, Seeks Blessings

Mumbai: Actor Ravi Prakash, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema, paid a visit to the revered Ambaji Mandir in Mount Abu ahead of shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Jatadhara’.

Located in the picturesque hill station of Mount Abu, Ambaji Mandir is a sacred pilgrimage site, attracting devotees from across the country. Ravi visited the temple to offer prayers and seek divine blessings for the success of Jatadhara.

Talking about the same, "I'm thrilled to start this new journey with the blessings of God. It's a great honor to be a part of ‘Jatadhara’. I feel Jatadhara aspires to break regional barriers; the film has its own niche in the genre, offering something truly unique to the Indian film industry. I am also excited to work with producer Prerna Arora and the Director”.

‘Jatadhara’ is a supernatural thriller, and also stars Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and a great ensemble cast of Tollywood and Bollywood actors.

‘Jatadhara' is produced by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, Shivin Narang. Co Producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, and Creative Producers Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami.

Ravi Prakash's commitment to delivering exceptional performances has earned him a reputation as a talented and reliable actor. He thoroughly immerses himself in every character he portrays, ensuring a genuine and captivating on-screen presence. With his passion for acting and relentless pursuit of excellence, Ravi Prakash continues to impress audiences and critics alike.

The film promises to be a thrilling ride, with Ravi Prakash playing a pivotal role. With its unique storyline and talented cast, ‘Jatadhara’ is expected to make waves in the Indian film industry.

Ravi’s previous OTT release, ‘Kobali’, a gripping crime-revenge thriller, garnered him widespread appreciation for his outstanding performance.