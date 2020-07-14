South superstar Pawan Kalyan writes a note to 'beloved Amitabh Bachchan' after his coronavirus COVID-19 diagnosis

New Delhi: After megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan opened up being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus, 'get well soon' messages haven't stopped a single day. The father-son duo along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and baby Aaradhya tested positive for COVID-19 while Jaya Bachchan tested negative.

South superstar Pawan Kalyan penned a heartfelt note and shared it on Twitter. He wished a speedy recovery for Big B, Abhishek and family. Here's what he wrote:

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek have been active on Twitter ever since they were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11, 2020. Big B, like his everyday ritual, makes sure to tweet for his fans and update them on his health. He even thanked his fans for their unconditional support and to all those who have been wishing him a speedy recovery.

प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश ने

स्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है ;

बह गया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने,

मेरे एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने,

प्रज्वलित कर दिया है

व्यक्तिगत आभार मैं व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा ,

बस शीश झुकाके नत मस्तक हूँ मैं — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been home quarantined.