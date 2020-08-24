SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for coronavirus, condition stable, says son SP Charan

New Delhi: Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for coronavirus and is stable now, his son SP Charan said in a statement on Monday. He was on ventilator support in the ICU. "Thanks for your continuous support and prayers for my father. My father is fine and stable, and his coronavirus test has become negative... Will keep you posted about the updates," read SP Charan's statement.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted to MGM Healthcare, Chennai. He tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5. He had mild symptoms of coronavirus, but his condition deteriorated later.



After he got hospitalised, the legendary singer had shared a video on his social media accounts confirming the diagnosis. He stated that he has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and added that the decision to get himself admitted to the hospital was only for resting and recuperating comfortably while avoiding risk to his family.

He assured friends and fans that he was in good health and receiving the best care, urging them to not worry.

The 74-year-old singer has over 40,000 songs to his credit in over 16 Indian languages. He has been honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and multiple National Awards.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has contributed as a playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, film producer, predominantly in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.