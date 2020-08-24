SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan rubbishes rumours of singer testing coronavirus negative

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan has rubbished rumours that his father has tested negative for coronavirus. Earlier today, reports claiming that SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested COVID-19 negative went viral on the internet and it was being said that the singer is fine and stable. However, SP Charan has issued a statement requesting everyone to refrain from rumour-mongering and informed that SP Balasubrahmanyam is still on life support.

He posted a video message minutes. He said: "I usually post Appa's health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning. I am the only one who gets the information about dad, all updates come to me first and only then I post it to the media. Today, unfortunately, there is a rumour going around that dad has been tested negative for COVID."

"Regardless of whether it is COVID negative or positive, the status is still the same. Clinically he is on life support, on ECMO ventilator. He is stable fortunately and we are hoping the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. So please kindly refrain from rumour-mongering. I will put up a post this evening after I have a discussion with the doctors and the medical team, and I will give you an update. Thank you so very much," he concluded.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted to MGM Healthcare, Chennai. He tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5. He had mild symptoms of coronavirus, but his condition deteriorated later.

After he got hospitalised, the legendary singer had shared a video on his social media accounts confirming the diagnosis. He stated that he has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and added that the decision to get himself admitted to the hospital was only for resting and recuperating comfortably while avoiding risk to his family.

He assured friends and fans that he was in good health and receiving the best care, urging them to not worry.