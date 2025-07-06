Spice Girls Star Mel B Marries Rory McPhee At Iconic St. Paul’s Cathedral In London

London: The 'Spice Girls' star Mel B has tied the knot with hairstylist Rory McPhee.

The wedding took place on Saturday, July 5, at The Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral in London -- a venue known for hosting the wedding of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles in 1981, reported People.

The 50-year-old shared an adorable wedding picture on her Instagram where she and McPhee are seen lovingly looking at each other. She wore a custom ivory gown by designer Josephine Scott for the ceremony and later changed into a second dress by Justin Alexander.

Take a look

Mel B married her hairstylist yesterday?? GENIUS. pic.twitter.com/s6oOtWavQ5 — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) July 5, 2025

"Mel was a dream to work with, bringing her own sense of style to the occasion," Caroline Black, the owner of Evelie Bridal Boutiques in London, who helped the musician pick out her wedding attire, told PEOPLE.

According to the publication, the ceremony, the celebration continued with a grand reception at the Shangri-La Hotel inside The Shard, the tallest building in the U.K. Celebrities including Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Cara Delevingne, Katherine Ryan, and Daisy Lowe were among the guests.

Mel B's three daughters -- Phoenix (26), Angel (18), and Madison (13) -- were her bridesmaids. The singer has been married twice before and has spoken openly about her experiences with domestic abuse. In 2022, she was awarded an MBE by Prince William for her work raising awareness around domestic violence. This honor allowed her to marry at the historic St. Paul's Cathedral.

"It's a big deal because when you get married there -- not many people are allowed to get married there. You have to be kind of special," she shared in May on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, according to People.

The wedding came just weeks after Mel B enjoyed a bachelorette party by the sea, joined by 36 of her close friends. The group, all in leopard-print swimsuits, danced together to Beyonce's "End of Time."