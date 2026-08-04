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  • /Spider-Man actress Mary Rivera dies at 82 as fans mourn No Way Home star amid Brand New Day success

Spider-Man actress Mary Rivera dies at 82 as fans mourn No Way Home star amid Brand New Day success

Mary Rivera, who portrayed Ned Leeds' grandmother in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has passed away at the age of 82. The news emerged months after her death, as fans continue celebrating the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
Spider-Man actress Mary Rivera dies at 82 as fans mourn No Way Home star amid Brand New Day success
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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