/Spider-Man actress Mary Rivera dies at 82 as fans mourn No Way Home star amid Brand New Day success

Even as Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its record-breaking run at the box office, fans of the franchise are mourning a quieter loss. Mary Rivera, who played Ned Leeds' grandmother in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), has passed away at the age of 82.
According to her obituary, Mary died on April 15 in Honolulu, though the news only came out recently after TMZ reported it, confirmed by a member of her family. She'd suffered a stroke, and doctors had warned the family that things looked serious.
When it became clear that even if she came out of the coma her condition likely wouldn't improve, her family made the painful decision to take her off life support. She was later cremated.
Mary was born Mary Egida Rivera on June 2, 1943, in Iloilo, Philippines, to Vicente and Felicia Egida. Before stepping into the spotlight, she spent years working as a missionary for the church.
Landing a role in No Way Home meant a great deal to her. She shared screen time with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, and by all accounts, was incredibly proud of it. Her family had actually encouraged her to audition in the first place, and it went on to become one of the biggest accomplishments of her life.
She leaves behind her husband, Alejandro Rivera, her children Carmela Jones, Paul Rivera, Edwin Rivera and Angela Kelly, along with 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Directed by Jon Watts, No Way Home remains one of the highest-grossing films ever made, pulling in $1.91 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The film's cast also included Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong and Marisa Tomei.
Its follow-up, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, picks up a few years later and released in theatres worldwide on July 31. Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon all returned for the film, joined by newcomers Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh and Tramell Tillman. So far, the movie has crossed $932 million at the global box office.
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