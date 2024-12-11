Advertisement
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Spider Man Andrew Garfield Calls Shraddha Kapoor A Very Lovely Girl; Mentions Having Brief Chat With The Stree 2 Actress

Spider Man Star Andrew Garfield Praises Shraddha Kapoor After Their First Meet At Red Sea Film Festival.

 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Spider Man Andrew Garfield Calls Shraddha Kapoor A Very Lovely Girl; Mentions Having Brief Chat With The Stree 2 Actress

Shraddha Kapoor recently set social media abuzz as she posed with Hollywood star Andrew Garfield at the Red Sea Film Festival.

The unexpected duo’s appearance on the red carpet delighted fans, and now Andrew Garfield has added to the excitement with his sweet remarks about the Stree 2 actress.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Garfield was asked about his interaction with Shraddha. Reflecting on their brief meeting, he said, “We had a lovely, very brief meeting at the red carpet. She seems very, very lovely and kind and gentle.”

Shraddha’s fans have been thrilled by this cross-continental appreciation and eagerly anticipate her next move in Bollywood.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster horror-comedy Stree 2, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film received rave reviews and further solidified Shraddha’s position as one of Bollywood’s top actresses.While Shraddha has yet to officially announce her next project, rumours suggest exciting prospects. She was reportedly in talks for a special dance number with Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2, but the song ultimately went to Sreeleela.

There’s speculation that she might star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4, continuing the iconic franchise. Shraddha also has confirmed projects like Nikhil Dwivedi’s supernatural film Naagin and Chaalbaaz in London on her slate.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates, especially after her delightful interaction with Andrew Garfield, which has left Bollywood and Hollywood fans hoping for potential collaborations in the future.

