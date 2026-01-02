New Delhi: Social media can be a tricky platform for celebrities and content creators. Past few days have especially been testing times for influencers on social media, as several deepfakes and alleged private videos were circulated online. With New Year 2026 ushering in, Splitsvilla X4 fame Justin D'Cruz And Sakshi Srinivas courted controversy after their alleged video hit the viral button.

Justin D'Cruz And Sakshi Srinivas' MMS Video Leaked?

As the video has been circulated online and the alleged intimate MMS footage, with fans commenting on it. Breaking their silence on the issue, Justin D'Cruz And Sakshi Srinivas finally released a fresh video stating that it is not an MMS video but a clipping taken from their YouTube vlog,

The couple wrote on social media post caption: There is no MMS. And there’s no LINK! Stop spreading this stupidity the clip that is circulating is actually a clip of our vlog.

The duo urged everyone to stop sharing the link and said in the fresh video, “Uss link pe 1.5 se 2 lakh shares hai. Ye kaunse society mein reh rahe hai hum? Isse accha humare quality content pe engage karo."

“Jo bhi log ye reel dekh rahe hai, please samjho that it is completely fake,” he said, criticising those who create and amplify such misleading narratives. The clarification video was shared with a clear caption stating, “There is no MMS. And there’s no LINK! Stop spreading this stupidity. The clip that is circulating is actually a clip of our vlog.”