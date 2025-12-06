Splitsvilla X6 Introduces Ultimate ‘Dil Vs Deal’ Battle - Premiering On THIS Date!

Mumbai: Popular dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla, is set to return with its much-awaited 16th season, promising to be "bolder, spicier and more unpredictable than ever."

With an unexpected new twist, 'MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar vs Paisa' will focus on a theme that puts the "dil vs deal" in a head-to-head war, bringing contestants into a dilemma of choosing between love and money.

Some of the hottest girls and boys are expected to join the show as they step forward to win the 'Dil ya Deal' game.

The show will premiere on January 9, 2026.

Returning to the hosting duties is the diva herself, Sunny Leone, who recently also marked a decade of her iconic journey with the show.

She will be joined by none other than actor Karan Kundrra.

In another twist, the makers have also unveiled their "Mischief Maker duo" with Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed joining in the season.

"With Nia making her fiery Splitsvilla debut and Uorfi returning to stir things up once again, the two bring twice the chaos, twice the glam and a whole new energy to the villa. As the Queen of Hearts and the King of Hearts, Sunny and Karan guide contestants through love's ultimate playground, get ready for a journey where emotions run high, connections are tested and a reminder that every choice comes with consequences," the makers said, as per a press release.

Presented by Instax Fujifilm and co-powered by Sofy, NEWME, and Envy Perfumes, MTV Splitsvilla X6 will release on January 9, 2026. For the first time ever, fans can catch the show thrice a week - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on JioHotstar and at 7 pm on MTV.