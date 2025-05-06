Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2896802https://zeenews.india.com/people/spot-the-difference-bestie-kajol-compliments-shah-rukh-khan-s-met-gala-look-in-unique-shoutout-2896802.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KAJOL

'Spot The Difference': Bestie Kajol Compliments Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala Look In Unique Shoutout

Kajol decided to give SRK a huge compliment by coming up with her version of his voguish ensemble for the Met. 

|Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Spot The Difference': Bestie Kajol Compliments Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala Look In Unique Shoutout (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan reclaimed his throne as the 'King' with this Met Gala debut. Now, one of his most beloved leading ladies and BFF, Kajol decided to give SRK a huge compliment by coming up with her version of his voguish ensemble for the Met. 

"Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference," Kajol teased her DDLJ co-star in the caption. As they say, mimicry is the sincerest form of flattery.

Just like Shah Rukh, Kajol posed in a black coat, accompanied by some groovy accessories such as big silver bangles, multiple stylish rings, lots of ear piercings, and an adorable nose ring. The diva decided to keep the makeup on the lighter side, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

As soon as the post was up, netizens flooded the comment section with lovely remarks such as, "And pleaseeeee make a movie together now!!!!! We miss you!!!!", "No difference kajol, he is the King, and you are the Queen", and "His K necklace is definitely a reference to you, @kajol."

Talking about SRK's Met Gala look, he oozed charm in a floor-sweeping black trench coat layered over an unbuttoned shirt. He completed the look with chunky jewellery including eye-popping diamond-studded pendants emblazoned with "K".

Keeping in sync with this year’s Met theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, Shah Rukh carried a walking stick with a tiger top on the red carpet.

Additionally, Karan Johar also couldn't help but 'hail to the king'.

Taking to his Instagram, KJo dropped a video of Shah Rukh walking out in style, and captioned it, “All hail the king of the MET!!! The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!! Bhai you rule.”

Karan further shared a picture of Shah Rukh posted by SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani on social media and captioned it, “The King”, with the song “Here Comes The Hotstepper” playing in the backdrop.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK