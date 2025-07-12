Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae Expresses Interest In Indian Films: 'Would Love To Do Bollywood Movie'

Seoul: Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae, best known for his role as protagonist Seong Gi-hun in the hit Korean series 'Squid Game', would love to explore Indian cinema.

In a virtual interview with ANI, Lee Jung-jae expressed his desire to work in Bollywood.

He said, "I would love to be a part of a Bollywood film if I was given the opportunity."

During the interaction, Lee Jung-jae also recalled reprising his character for the third season of the Netflix show.

"It was a day of mixed feelings when I put on that green tracksuit with my number 456 on it and I stepped onto the set again for the first time. I also felt the same way when I put back on the red haired wig. I've worked in this industry for quite a long time but I have never felt a rush of emotions like the way I experienced on the day when I came back to the sets of Squid Game," Lee Jung-Jae shared.

'Squid Game' premiered on Netflix in 2021. The first season was nominated for 17 Emmys, with the show winning six, including one for best actor in a drama for Lee and another for best guest actress in a drama for Lee You-mi.

The veteran Korean actor became a global icon with his intriguing performance in Netflix's dystopian survival thriller.

Asked what made this show a huge success, Lee Jung-jae emphasised,"I did not expect this kind of success. I think it's about timing. When Squid Game season one was released, not only were we mid-pandemic, but also I think it was the beginning of a lot of global economic struggle, unfortunately. And so many people were struggling in real life, which has been reflected in the characters in Squid Game. So I think the overall timing of the release of the show and the things that were happening around the world and how much of that was reflected in the characters was partly what led to its huge success. "

Interestingly, 'Squid Game' broke a new record for Netflix when it debuted its third and final season recently. Over the first three days, the smash-hit Korean drama drew 60.1 million views, setting a new high for the streamer, as per Variety.

With that impressive opening stat, the third season is now Netflix's ninth most-watched non-English TV show ever on the streamer's regularly updated list of most popular series overall