'Squid Game' star Oh Yeong-su charged with sexual harassment, released without detention

New Delhi: Korean actor Oh Yeong-su, known for playing `Player 001` in the hit South Korean series `Squid Game`, has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges and was released later without detention.

According to Variety, on Friday, prosecutors in Suwon, a city close to Seoul, disclosed that they had charged Oh Yeong-su a day earlier. The 78-year-old Oh Yeong-su is alleged to have inappropriately touched the body of a woman in mid-2017. A complaint was lodged with the alleged victim in December 2021, with a case following it.

According to Variety citing Yonhap news agency, the case was shut in April but opened again at the victim`s request.Oh Yeong-su rejected all allegations upon being questioned by the prosecutors.

"I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn`t make a fuss about it but it doesn`t mean that I admit the charges." the 78-year-old actor said in a statement Oh shared with Korean broadcaster JTBC as quoted in a report by Variety.

According to Variety, the `God of War` actor was born in 1944 in Kaesong, which currently lies in North Korea.He moved to the Southern part of Korea after the 38th parallel was chosen as a dividing geographical border. In 2013, he claimed to have been a part of over 200 stage plays, which included the Korean adaptation of `A Streetcar named Desire`.

As per a report by Variety, Oh Yeong-su`s most renowned film was the Korean film, `Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring`.

The actor`s role in `Squid Game` earned him a Golden Globe Award in the "best-supporting" actor in a series, miniseries of television film" category, along with an Emmy nomination.