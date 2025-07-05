Sreeleela Spotted At Mehboob Studio, Fans Ask: 'Is Something Massive Coming?'

New Delhi: Fans are buzzing with excitement after actress Sreeleela made a surprise appearance at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio, sparking speculation about an upcoming major project. The South Indian star is already set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s next, and now her recent spotting has intensified curiosity.

According to reports, Sreeleela was seen shooting at the iconic studio, hinting at something big in the works. Fans quickly took to social media, asking: "Is something massive coming?"

Having already created waves in the South film industry, Sreeleela is now one of the most anticipated newcomers in Bollywood. What’s remarkable is the scale of opportunities she’s receiving so early in her career — a feat few actresses achieve.

In an earlier interview with Elle India, when asked about being hailed as the "next big thing," Sreeleela responded: “It’s a very kind thought, and I have immense gratitude for people’s faith in me. Fuel and pressure aside, it’s a responsibility — and I want to give it the best of my ability.”

Her thoughtful response reflects her humility and awareness of the hard work that fame demands.

She also shared how she gave up her dream of becoming a doctor to pursue acting. “Doctor was the first spelling I knew. That was very clear. But everyone who met me — especially my mom’s colleagues used to say, ‘She’s going to get into acting for sure.’ My mom would be like, ‘Shhh! Don’t say it in front of her!’”

Sreeleela’s mother is a renowned gynaecologist based in Bengaluru.

Sreeleela began her journey as a child artiste and made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada. Her first lead role came in Kiss (2019), directed by AP Arjun. This was followed by films like Bharaate, Pelli Sandad(her Telugu debut), By Two Love, Dhamaka, Skanda, Bhagavanth Kesari, Aadikeshava, Extra Ordinary Man, Guntur Kaaram, and various popular song-and-dance numbers.

While she has been praised for her performances, it was her blockbuster dance number "Kissik" in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 that became a game-changer in her career.