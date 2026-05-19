Sreeleela dating cricketer Tilak Varma? Actress's mother reacts

New Delhi: The famous 'Kissik' girl Sreeleela is currently working for her big Hindi debut with Kartik Aaryan in a Anurag Basu musical venture. Amid updates about her professional work, speculation about her personal life is catching up fast. Buzz is strong that she is dating Indian cricketer Tilak Varma. And now her mother has broken her silence on it.

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Sreeleela dating Tilak Varma?

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Sreeleela's mother Dr Swarnalatha told Deccan Chronicle, "These rumours are absolutely false and have no truth in them. We do not know how such stories emerge. There is not even an iota of truth in reports claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma have been seeing each other for the past year. It is purely a figment of imagination."

Reacting to medical aspirations, she added, "She is preparing for her NEET-PG examination scheduled in June. Right now, her concentration is entirely on studies and films. She has another five to six years ahead for such personal matters and is balancing both academics and career very well."

For the unversed, on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi in December 2025, the actress had visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati along with her mother, while Tilak Varma was also reportedly present with his family around the same time.

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Another incident was during the T20 World Cup match at Wankhede Stadium, where Sreeleela attended the game, and a member of her team was allegedly seen wearing a jersey linked to Tilak.

“Both incidents were purely coincidental and nothing more to it. However, social media unnecessarily creates stories out of unrelated events, which is unfair,” she told Deccan Chronicle.

About Sreeleela

Sreeleela began as a child artiste and made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada. However, her first lead role debut was in AP Arjun's directorial 'Kiss' in 2019. This was followed by Bharaate, Pelli SandaD ( her Telugu debut), By Two Love, Dhamaka, Skanda, Bhagavanth Kesari, Aadikeshava, Extra Ordinary Man, Guntur Kaaram among other song and dance appearances.

She received critical acclaim and fans love for her portrayals in these ventures.

Sreeleela's mother is a renowned gynaecologist in Bengaluru.