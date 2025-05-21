Advertisement
SREELEELA

Sreeleela Reacts To Being Called The 'Next Big Thing', Says 'Fuel And Pressure Aside...'

Sreeleela is on the cover of Elle India magazine's May issue. She also opened up quitting her doctor dreams to become an actor.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Sreeleela Reacts To Being Called The 'Next Big Thing', Says 'Fuel And Pressure Aside...' Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The Kissik girl Sreeleela has already made a strong impression on fans across the country with her superlative dancing skills in the chartbuster song from Pushpa 2 along with Allu Arjun. Now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan in an Anurag Basu's romantic drama which is yet-to-be-titled.

In an interview with Elle India, when asked how she feels about being called the 'next big thing', Sreeleela said, “It’s a very kind thought, and I have immense gratitude for people’s faith in me. Fuel and pressure aside, it’s a responsibility — and I want to give it the best of my ability.” Her response shows that while she’s grateful for the love, she also understands the hard work that comes with it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

She is on the cover of Elle India magazine's May issue. She also opened up quitting her doctor dreams to become an actor. She said, "Doctor was the first spelling I knew. That was very clear. But everyone who met me, especially my mom’s colleagues, used to say, ‘She’s going to get into acting for sure.’ My mom would be like, ‘Shhh! Don’t say it in front of her!’”

ASLO READ: Meet Actress Who Became Mother Of 3 Kids At Age 23, From MBBS To Dancing Queen Of South, Romanced 2 Heroes Twice Her Age, Her Name Is…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

Sreeleela's mother is a renowned gynaecologist in Bengaluru.

She began as a child artiste and made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada. However, her first lead role debut was in AP Arjun's directorial 'Kiss' in 2019. This was followed by Bharaate,  Pelli SandaD ( her Telugu debut),  By Two Love, Dhamaka, Skanda,  Bhagavanth Kesari, Aadikeshava,  Extra Ordinary Man, Guntur Kaaram among other song and dance appearances. 

She received critical acclaim and fans love for her portrayals in these ventures. 

However, her blockbuster dance number 'Kissik' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' turned out to be a game changer for her. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

