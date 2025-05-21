Sreeleela Reacts To Being Called The 'Next Big Thing', Says 'Fuel And Pressure Aside...'

New Delhi: The Kissik girl Sreeleela has already made a strong impression on fans across the country with her superlative dancing skills in the chartbuster song from Pushpa 2 along with Allu Arjun. Now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan in an Anurag Basu's romantic drama which is yet-to-be-titled.

In an interview with Elle India, when asked how she feels about being called the 'next big thing', Sreeleela said, “It’s a very kind thought, and I have immense gratitude for people’s faith in me. Fuel and pressure aside, it’s a responsibility — and I want to give it the best of my ability.” Her response shows that while she’s grateful for the love, she also understands the hard work that comes with it.

She is on the cover of Elle India magazine's May issue. She also opened up quitting her doctor dreams to become an actor. She said, "Doctor was the first spelling I knew. That was very clear. But everyone who met me, especially my mom’s colleagues, used to say, ‘She’s going to get into acting for sure.’ My mom would be like, ‘Shhh! Don’t say it in front of her!’”

Sreeleela's mother is a renowned gynaecologist in Bengaluru.

She began as a child artiste and made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada. However, her first lead role debut was in AP Arjun's directorial 'Kiss' in 2019. This was followed by Bharaate, Pelli SandaD ( her Telugu debut), By Two Love, Dhamaka, Skanda, Bhagavanth Kesari, Aadikeshava, Extra Ordinary Man, Guntur Kaaram among other song and dance appearances.

She received critical acclaim and fans love for her portrayals in these ventures.

However, her blockbuster dance number 'Kissik' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' turned out to be a game changer for her.