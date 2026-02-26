Sreeleela turns heads at Milan Fashion Week 2026, take a look at her pics!

New Delhi: Poplar Pan-India actress Sreeleela recently attended the Milan Fashion Week, one of the most prestigious events on the international fashion calendar, making her presence felt globally.

Sreeleela at Milan Fashion Week 2026

At the global showcase, Sreeleela was seen representing an international brand, effortlessly blending sporty sophistication with high-fashion sensibility. The look perfectly complemented her youthful charisma.

A few days back, the 24-year-old actress who also balanced her studies along with the acting profession got her medical degree. Yes, she completed her medical education after six years and officially now holds an MBBS degree.

Several videos and photos of the actress broke the internet where she could be seen wearing maroon robes at her convocation ceremony. Many fans also reacted to the proud moment for the actress as her mother Swarnalatha, is also a doctor-a gynaecologist in Bengaluru.

Sreeleela's career highs

She began as a child artiste and made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada. However, her first lead role debut was in AP Arjun's directorial 'Kiss' in 2019. This was followed by Bharaate, Pelli SandaD ( her Telugu debut), By Two Love, Dhamaka, Skanda, Bhagavanth Kesari, Aadikeshava, Extra Ordinary Man, Guntur Kaaram among other song and dance appearances.

She received critical acclaim and fans love for her portrayals in these ventures.

However, her blockbuster dance number 'Kissik' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' turned out to be a game changer for her.

On the work front, Sreeleela will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's next yet-to-be-titled film. She also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan in Telugu. She made her Tamil debut with Parashakthi by Sudha Kongara, co-starring Sivakarthiyan which was released in theatres on January 10, 2026.