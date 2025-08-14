Sridevi’s 62nd Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Emotional Tribute And Visits Tirumala Temple

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday paid a heartwarming tribute to her late mother, the legendary Sridevi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Janhvi observed Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary by paying a visit to Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers.

The day after, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of old family pictures.

Also Read | On Sridevi's 62nd Birth Anniversary, Boney Kapoor Drops Emotional Post For Late Wife

The first picture shows a very young Boney Kapoor and Sridevi holding baby Janhvi, while the other ones feature the family together.

One of them shows young Janhvi and Khushi dressed in traditional outfits and posing with their parents.

Janhvi also shared a few of her recent pictures in a purple saree, which she paired with traditional jewellery and a simple hairstyle.

"Happy Birthday Mumma every step with your name in my heart," the actress wrote in her caption.

On Wednesday, Sidharth Malhotra, who also accompanied Janhvi to the temple, shared a video in which they were seen heading together. He also mentioned that it was his first-ever visit to Tirumala Temple, further adding that his 'Param Sundari' co-star offers prayers every year.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's father, producer Boney Kapoor and her sister, Khushi Kapoor, also shared posts, remembering Sridevi on her birth anniversary.

"Yesssss, you are not 62 today. You are 26. Happy birthday, we are still reliving all your happy birthdays," Boney Kapoor wrote in one of his posts.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Tushar Jalota's 'Param Sundari.'. It tells the chaotic love story of a Punjabi munda and a Kerala girl.

Also Read | Param Sundari Trailer OUT: Sidharth-Janhvi Romance With SRK-Rajinikanth References, Banter & Laughter

Sanjay Kapoor and Manjot Singh also have prominent roles in the film. The trailer for the film was unveiled earlier this week, promising a perfect mix of romance, comedy, and action.

'Param Sundar' will be released on August 29.