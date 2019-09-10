close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sridevi

Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor heads to NYC for studies

Bidding adieu to Khushi, actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep took to Instagram and wished her luck for new beginnings.

Sridevi&#039;s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor heads to NYC for studies
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor on Tuesday bid adieu to Mumbai as she left for abroad for further studies.

Khushi was spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of the day. A video is doing the rounds on the Internet in which she was seen getting emotional while saying goodbye to her friends who dropped by to see her off.

According to the reports, Khushi has taken admission at New York Film Academy.

Bidding adieu to Khushi, actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep took to Instagram and wished her luck for new beginnings.

"Off to college. Will miss you. Khushi, don't do anything I would not do. Have a blast," she wrote alongside an image in which Khushi is seen posing with her cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

 

Tags:
SrideviKhushi KapoorJanhvi KapoorBoney Kapoor
Next
Story

Sushmita Sen twirls in a saree, looks fab in video—Watch

Must Watch

PT16M44S

Government of India considering Baldev Kumar's asylum request