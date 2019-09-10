Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor heads to NYC for studies

Mumbai: Late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor on Tuesday bid adieu to Mumbai as she left for abroad for further studies.

Khushi was spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of the day. A video is doing the rounds on the Internet in which she was seen getting emotional while saying goodbye to her friends who dropped by to see her off.

According to the reports, Khushi has taken admission at New York Film Academy.

Bidding adieu to Khushi, actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep took to Instagram and wished her luck for new beginnings.

"Off to college. Will miss you. Khushi, don't do anything I would not do. Have a blast," she wrote alongside an image in which Khushi is seen posing with her cousin Shanaya Kapoor.