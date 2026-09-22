/Srikanth wins Best Hindi Film National Award, Bhushan Kumar calls it a ‘proud and humbling moment’

Reacting to the honour, Tushar Hiranandani said in a statement, “Srikanth Bolla’s life is not just a story of overcoming challenges, but of having the courage to dream beyond what the world believes is possible. As a filmmaker, I feel deeply grateful that we had the opportunity to bring his journey to the screen. Receiving the National Film Award from the Hon’ble President of India is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life. This honour is a tribute to Srikanth Bolla and to the belief, perseverance and spirit that his story represents”.