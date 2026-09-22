Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Srikanth wins Best Hindi Film National Award, Bhushan Kumar calls it a ‘proud and humbling moment’

Srikanth wins Best Hindi Film National Award, Bhushan Kumar calls it a ‘proud and humbling moment’

Srikanth was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Hindi Film at the 72nd National Film Awards, with producer Bhushan Kumar and director Tushar Hiranandani receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
Srikanth wins Best Hindi Film National Award, Bhushan Kumar calls it a ‘proud and humbling moment’

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Srikanth wins Best Hindi Film National Award, Bhushan Kumar calls it a ‘proud and humbling moment’
2
3
4
5