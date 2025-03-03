SRK Revives Nostalgia, Reintroduces Adorable Sardar Kid From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Mumbai: Actor Parzan Dastur, who essayed the role of the kid in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, has made an appearance in the latest brand film for Bollywood superstar’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

On Monday, SRK took to the Stories section of his instagram, and shared the video. The promotional video was pegged on KKR’s three title wins in the IPL. Towards the end of the video Parzan Dastur also makes an appearance harping back to his character in the film counting the stars.

Meanwhile, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ starring SRK was re-released recently. The film, which also starred Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, was directed by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, and bagged three National Awards. At the 45th National Film Awards, the film won 3 awards, including Best Popular Film. Karisma Kapoor’s performance as Nisha won her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The film is known for its soulful music, mesmerizing dance sequences, and unforgettable dialogues, and remains a cult favorite among fans of Bollywood romance. The film follows the love lives of the members of a musical troupe, in which two dancers (Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor) get entangled in a love triangle with their choreographer (played by SRK). The soundtrack was composed by Uttam Singh, and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

The film was the second of Yash Chopra's 4 consecutive films to star Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead. The other two were Veer-Zara and his last directorial ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ was the third film to feature SRK opposite Madhuri Dixit, after ‘Anjaam’ and ‘Koyla’.

Sridevi was initially offered to play the role of Pooja, but she declined as she did not find her role as substantial as that in ‘Lamhe’, and the role eventually went to Madhuri. The film also starred Akshay Kumar in a cameo bringing the rare instance when two superstars of Hindi cinema from Delhi shared the screen.