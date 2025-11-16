SS Rajamouli Faces Backlash After 'Let Down By Lord Hanuman' Remark At Varanasi Event, Says He Doesn’t Believe In God

New Delhi: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s remarks at the Globetrotter event in Varanasi have sparked a heated debate on the internet. The event, expected to be a grand showcase, was disrupted by major technical issues, making it difficult for the director to present a glimpse of his upcoming film. At one point, the RRR director became emotional and said he felt let down by Lord Hanuman.

RJ Rajamouli in Varanasi Event

Addressing the technical setbacks, Rajamouli said, “This is an emotional moment for me. I don’t believe in God. My dad came and said Lord Hanuman will take care of things from behind. Is this how he takes care? Thinking of this, I am angry.”

Rajamouli apologised to fans who had travelled from around the world to witness the first glimpse of the film. He referred to his father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, who had earlier said during his speech that Lord Hanuman’s blessings were with the team.

Explaining his frustration, Rajamouli added, “My wife is also fond of Lord Hanuman. She behaves as if he’s her friend and converses with him. I got angry at her as well. When my father talked about Hanuman and suggested relying on his blessings for success, I got so angry.”

Netizens React

His comments have triggered strong responses online, with many pointing out that Rajamouli’s filmography—including RRR and Baahubali—draws deeply from Hindu mythology.

One user wrote, “How can a non-believer in God make movies on God and epics? His father is a staunch believer and even said ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in his speech. Rajamouli takes references from God in each of his movies, so it’s hard to believe he is an atheist.”

Another commented, “Don’t know why people who don’t believe in God feel like they’re cool… unnecessary.”

A third user, however, defended the filmmaker: “Let’s be honest, we’ve all questioned God when life gets hard. He’s clearly stressed and emotional and probably got carried away. We’ve all been there.”

Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is slated for a summer 2027 theatrical release.