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  • /SS Rajamouli honoured at Cinemathèque Francaise: 'Something I will carry with me forever'

SS Rajamouli honoured at Cinemathèque Francaise: 'Something I will carry with me forever'

According to Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, the veteran filmmaker spent nearly eight hours at the venue, watching both 'RRR' and 'Baahubali', before also attending Rajamouli's masterclass.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
SS Rajamouli honoured at Cinemathèque Francaise: 'Something I will carry with me forever'
Image Credit: X/@SSRajamouli

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