Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2874710https://zeenews.india.com/people/ss-rajamouli-solo-treks-odishas-deomali-peak-disheartened-by-littered-trail-a-little-civic-sense-can-2874710.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SS RAJAMOULI

SS Rajamouli Solo Treks Odisha's Deomali Peak, Disheartened By Littered Trail: 'A Little Civic Sense Can...'

SS Rajamouli shared a video collage of his trek, expressing disappointment over the litter he found along the trail.

|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 02:42 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SS Rajamouli Solo Treks Odisha's Deomali Peak, Disheartened By Littered Trail: 'A Little Civic Sense Can...' (Image: @ssrajamouli/ Instagram)

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has voiced his concerns about the lack of civic sense displayed by visitors to Odisha’s highest peak, Deomali, during his recent solo trek.

Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video collage of his trek, expressing disappointment over the litter he found along the trail.

In the video shared by Rajamouli, the camera pans across the breathtaking view from the top of Deomali, but it also shows plastic bottles and other garbage scattered among the rocks.

Rajamouli, dressed in a green T-shirt, pants, and white sneakers, ended the video with a shot of himself posing for the camera.

"Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha's highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge difference... Every visitor should carry back their waste to help protect these places," he captioned the post

The post caught the attention of local socio-political leader Suparno Satpathy, who replied to Rajamouli's tweet, expressing regret over the unpleasant experience.
"Dear @ssrajamouli, regrets for your unpleasant experience at the stunning Deomali. My appeal to our 'positions of power' - 'Visitors need to be sensitized extensively and violators need to be penalized heavily' - SS. ps: This also goes for all the other stunning spots of Odisha," he wrote.

On the work front, Rajamouli is set to direct a movie tentatively titled SSB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The film written by Vijayendra Prasad has kept the fans on the edge. However, further details about the cast are still under wraps. 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK