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  • /Sshura Khan schools troll in her own style, calls husband Arbaaz Khan 'vintage edition, limited model'

Sshura Khan schools troll in her own style, calls husband Arbaaz Khan 'vintage edition, limited model'

Sshura Khan won praise for her witty response to a troll who mocked her husband Arbaaz Khan, calling him a “limited-edition vintage model.” She also shared fun insights about their relationship, motherhood, and how they built their bond despite an age gap.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 02:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Sshura Khan schools troll in her own style, calls husband Arbaaz Khan 'vintage edition, limited model'
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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