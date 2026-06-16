/Sshura Khan schools troll in her own style, calls husband Arbaaz Khan 'vintage edition, limited model'

Sshura Khan recently handled a troll comment about her husband, Arbaaz Khan, with humour and confidence. During an online interaction with her followers, she responded to a remark about their age gap in a way that grabbed attention and appreciation.
During a Q&A session on social media, a user asked Sshura if she was happy with an “old man,” clearly taking a dig at her marriage. Instead of reacting negatively, Sshura gave a witty reply. She said that Arbaaz is not an old man but a “limited-edition vintage model,” turning the comment into a light-hearted moment.
When another follower asked what made her say yes to her first date with Arbaaz, Sshura shared a fun story. She revealed that she had lost a bet to him and had to take him out for dinner.
On being asked about married life, she described it as “mast,” showing that she is happy and enjoying this phase.
Sipaara. It wasn't Arbaaz's pick or Sshura's; it was Salim Khan, Arbaaz's father, who chose it. As for motherhood itself, Sshura called it a "magical journey," then immediately admitted it's exhausting and entertaining in almost equal measure.
Arbaaz has talked about the age gap before. It's roughly 23 years, and he's never been evasive about it. His take is straightforward: they both knew what they wanted going in, took the time to actually understand each other's expectations, and didn't rush the decision. There wasn't some big, dramatic leap of faith. Just two people being honest with each other until they were sure.
They met on the set of Patna Shukla, where he was producing, and she was working as a makeup artist. They built something over time, and in December 2023, they got married quietly at Arpita Khan Sharma's home. Their daughter Sipaara arrived in October the following year.
What stands out about the whole troll situation isn't just the comeback; it's that Sshura didn't seem bothered at all. No defensiveness, no lecture about love transcending age, no long explanation. Just humour. Sometimes that's the sharpest response there is.
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