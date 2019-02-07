Stampede at Sapna Choudhary's dance show in Raigadh, two injured

New Delhi: An unruly crowd and massive mismanagement triggered chaos leading to a stampede at an event featuring popular Haryana singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary in Rajgadh. According to reports, at least two persons were injured in the stampede.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Sapna was performing during a stage show in Raigadh. As soon as Sapan took to the stage, the crowd went berserk and began pushing each other. Reportedly, the venue was dangerously overcrowded and due to the mismanagement, people were watching her performance by standing on their seats.

This led to an argument between the audience and policemen who were deployed for security at the venue. Facing a tough time to control the unruly crowd, the finally resorted to lathi-charge, which led to panic and chaos at the event.

The report further claimed that some people from the audience began hurling stones at police personnel which subsequently led to the stampede.

Sapna, who was on the stage, was rescued and evacuated from the spot.

Sapna's dance shows have often got disrupted because of the crowd who go berserk and out of the control. In November last year, Sapna was performing during Chhath Puja in Begusarai, Bihar when a stampede-like situation took place at the event, leading to a death and several injuries.

Sapna is a popular Haryanvi singer-dancer and is known for her dance and peppy numbers. Post her glamorous trabsformation last year, Sapna has become one of the most popular celebrities of the glamour industry. She has also featured as a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 11'.

