/Stand-up comedians Harsh Gujral and Madhur Virli summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell over objectionable remarks

Mumbai: Stand-up comedians Harsh Gujral and Madhur Virali have been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell over the alleged use of vulgar and objectionable remarks in their comedy acts. The comedians will have to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for questioning on October 19. Maharashtra Cyber has initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint from a woman, the official said. Harsh Gujral is an Indian stand-up comedian and entertainer known for his observational humour, spontaneous audience interactions and energetic stage presence. Originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, he built his popularity through live comedy shows and viral clips on YouTube, where his conversational style and quick comebacks struck a chord with audiences.