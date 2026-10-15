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Stand-up comedians Harsh Gujral and Madhur Virli summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell over objectionable remarks

Popular stand-up comedians Harsh Gujral and Madhur Virli have been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for questioning on October 19 following a complaint regarding alleged vulgar content in their acts.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 03:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Stand-up comedians Harsh Gujral and Madhur Virli summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell over objectionable remarks

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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