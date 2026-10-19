"Kolkata has always held a very special place in my heart," Pankaj shared. "My relationship with this city began through Mridula and her family, but over the years, it has become a place where I feel a deep sense of belonging. There is something truly magical about Kolkata during Durga Puja—the devotion, the energy, the beautiful pandals, and the way people come together. Being here for Durgashtami with my family after a long time makes this year especially memorable."