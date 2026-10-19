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Stars celebrate Ashtami: Kajol's family outing, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Kabira' jam session, and Pankaj Tripathi in Kolkata

Devotees nationwide and Bollywood stars, including Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Pankaj Tripathi, gathered at historic temples and iconic pandals to celebrate Maha Ashtami and Navami with traditional rituals and vibrant festivities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Stars celebrate Ashtami: Kajol's family outing, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Kabira' jam session, and Pankaj Tripathi in Kolkata
Image Credit: ANI/IANS

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Stars celebrate Ashtami: Kajol's family outing, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Kabira' jam session, and Pankaj Tripathi in Kolkata
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