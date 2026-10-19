Devotees gathered at temples and Durga Puja pandals nationwide in the early hours of Monday morning to offer prayers to Goddess Durga on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami. From historic shrines to iconic golden jubilee pandals, celebrations across the country reflected deep religious fervor and rich cultural traditions.
At the renowned Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, long queues of devotees arrived early in the morning to seek the divine blessings of Goddess Maa Kamakhya. Meanwhile, in another part of the city, the Latasil Durga Puja Committee marked its 50th year with a breathtaking pandal modelled after the Kedarnath Temple. Illuminated with vibrant, multi-colored lights, the Kedarnath-inspired design stood out as a major highlight of the committee’s golden jubilee, drawing massive crowds for Pushpanjali and prayers.
In Cuttack, Odisha, Durga Puja celebrations continued a historic legacy spanning more than five centuries. Famed for its intricate silver filigree work and iconic silver tableaux—known locally as Chandi Medhas, the city witnessed thousands of devotees touring neighbourhood pandals.
Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous visited several prominent pandals, including those at Chandni Chowk, Haripur, and Khan Nagar. Highlighting the city's unique craftsmanship, she noted that the tradition of Chandi Medhas began in 1990 and has grown to feature 38 custom-designed silver tableaux across the city. Emphasising the festival's deeper message, she remarked that Goddess Durga represents women’s strength and empowerment, serving as a reminder that women deserve respect every single day of the year. Former Cuttack-Barabati MLA and current Odisha Janata Congress Party president Mohammed Moquim also toured the pandals, echoing the deep historical significance of Cuttack’s Dussehra celebrations.
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi spent Durgashtami and Dussehra in Kolkata alongside his wife, Mridula Tripathi, at her maternal home. Known affectionately among locals as "Kolkata’s son-in-law," the actor shared his deep affection for the city’s festive spirit and rich culture.
"Kolkata has always held a very special place in my heart," Pankaj shared. "My relationship with this city began through Mridula and her family, but over the years, it has become a place where I feel a deep sense of belonging. There is something truly magical about Kolkata during Durga Puja—the devotion, the energy, the beautiful pandals, and the way people come together. Being here for Durgashtami with my family after a long time makes this year especially memorable."
In Mumbai, the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity pandal emerged as a hub of celebrity festivities and heartwarming reunions. Actress Kajol offered prayers on Ashtami accompanied by her daughter Nysa Devgan, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, and internet personality Orry.
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor also visited the pandal to seek blessings, dressed in a red-and-gold kurta. Ranbir was seen catching up with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji before delighting fans with an impromptu musical moment on stage alongside singer Harshdeep Kaur, joining her to sing 'Kabira' for the gathered crowd.
Celebrities also brought their best traditional style to this year's Durga Puja celebrations:
Kajol: The actress chose a rich red saree by Anavila, featuring delicate gold geometric lines and floral embroidery, paired with a matching deep-neck blouse.
Nysa Devgan: Nysa opted for a daytime look in a pale yellow ethnic outfit by Archana Jaju, highlighted by colorful embroidery along the borders and dupatta, accessorized with statement earrings and a delicate bindi.
Mouni Roy: Mouni made a dramatic statement in a mustard-yellow saree with gold detailing and a contrasting border, complete with traditional jewelry, a statement maang tikka, and a classic festive updo.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.