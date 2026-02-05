‘Stay golden… Shine on love’: Aishwarya Rai’s heartfelt wish for Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th birthday

Mumbai: Marking Abhishek Bachchan's 50th birthday, his wife and Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned a heartwarming wish on Instagram.



"Happy HAPPY 50th Birthday dearest Babyyy-Papa with lots of love, peace, happiness, contentment and best health God Blesssss Stay Golden... Shine on Love," she posted on Instagram.

Alongside the sweet note, Aishwarya shared a cute childhood picture of Abhishek. Check it out here.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan had expressed gratitude toward fans and well-wishers who had sent birthday greetings for his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

In a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan penned down a sweet note on Abhishek's 50th birthday and shared his thoughts. "To all that send greetings for Abhishek on his 50th birthday, may I express my extreme gratitude and love... Your blessings give him courage and strength to keep moving... Affection and love," he wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan has also received greetings from industry colleagues and friends. Actor Jackie Shroff shared a video comprising pictures of the 'Guru' star and wrote, "Big Hugs."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan had back-to-back releases in 2025 with 'Housefull 5', and 'Kaalidhar Laapata'.

In a long-awaited milestone, Abhishek took home his first-ever Best Actor (Male) Award at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025. He won the award for his performance 'I Want To Talk'. The film centres on Arjun Sen, a Bengali man pursuing the American dream, who learns he has just 100 days to live. It follows his emotional attempt to reconnect with his estranged seven-year-old daughter.